Priyanka Chopra wows in sizzling dress to celebrate husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra pulled out all the stops to celebrate her husband Nick Jonas' 30th birthday over the weekend – and she looked incredible while marking the occasion.

The Baywatch actress donned a silky white dress with thigh-split that displayed her famous hourglass curves thanks to its figure-hugging silhouette and wore her honey-highlighted brunette hair down in loose waves, adding a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Priyanka threw a party for friends and family at the Scottsdale National Golf Club, with guests including Nick's parents and his brothers Joe, Frankie, and Kevin, with everyone decked out in white outfits.

After enjoying some rounds of golf on the course, the group sat down to a lavish banquet dinner that included a speech from Nick's dad, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Sharing a montage of photos from the lively celebration, Priyanka wrote on Instagram: "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas.

"This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All of NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.

Priyanka pulled out all the stops for husband Nick

"@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man."

Nick was among the first to comment, sharing a red heart emoji followed by the message: "Epic time. You are amazing." Fans also chimed in, with one responding: "You both are way too cute. Also, DAMN girl!" A second said: "This is so cute. Thank you for sharing."

A third added: "Sooo Beautiful!! Love you guys! Happiest Birthday to your hubby! Thanks for sharing with us, looks so beautifully done. The picture of you and Mama J precious and cuties you and Nick."

Nick and Priyanka married in 2018

The couple have had much to celebrate this year. In January, they revealed that they welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate by both posting the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

It read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

