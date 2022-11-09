Frankie Bridge just wore a Tesco outfit on the red carpet - and it looks designer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, Frankie Bridge headed to the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards that were held at the Outernet, London.

The Loose Women star wowed the crowds in a stunning black suit that looked super expensive, but it turns out it was actually from her range at F&F at Tesco! Mind blown. The outfit isn't available yet, but we're told it will be in stores very soon. In the meantime we've found a great alternative; keep scrolling!

Also at the star-studded awards was Rita Ora, Ashley Roberts, Rochelle Humes, Emily Atack and AJ Odudu.

Speaking of suits, the mother-of-two also wore a really cool Primark suit on Sunday evening as part of her 'Frankie Faves' segment, and fans went crazy about the chocolate brown design.

Frankie Bridge looked sesnsational in her black F&F at Tesco suit

The 33-year-old styled the tailored style, which had a lovely relaxed fit, with nothing underneath and it looked incredible. This particular suit has proved very popular on Instagram, with lots of influencers rocking it. It's a great price point; the trousers come in at £16 and the blazer costs £25. Epic!

Structured suit blazer, £49.99, Mango

HELLO! spoke to Frankie recently and she gave us the lowdown on all things stylish. Speaking about her favourite high street shop, she said: "You can't go wrong with Zara, it's just great. The price points are great. They do great blazers. I mean they went for a bit of a dodgy stage not that long ago, but they just do everything right. So yeah, love it!"

And when it comes to the royal she thinks is the best dressed, the star only has eyes for the Duchess of Sussex. "Meghan. I just loved how she dressed before she married Harry to be honest so I just think she always looks great."

