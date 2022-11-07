Frankie Bridge's £41 Primark suit looks majorly expensive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's 'Frankie Faves' fashion segment she shares on a Sunday evening is always one of the highlights of our week and her latest offering did not disappoint.

This week's was a mish mash of some very stylish items, including a dazzling chocolate suit from everyone's favourite high street store, Primark. Frankie styled the tailored style, which had a lovely relaxed fit, with nothing underneath and it looked incredible.

This particular suit has proved very popular on Instagram, with lots of influencers rocking it. It's a great price point; the trousers come in at £16 and the blazer costs £25. Epic!

The Loose Women star has always loved fashion and has some pretty standout memories. The mother-of-two previously told HELLO! that her appearance with girl group The Saturdays embarrasses her the most.

Frankie looked stunning in this Primark suit

"When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explained. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

Primark's new suit is a huge hit with shoppers

The TV star's fashion sense has now evolved, along with that of her husband Wayne Bridge, who she admitted to styling when they first got together in 2011.

"When I met him I went through his wardrobe and was like: 'What were you thinking? No, get rid of that.'"

Frankie revealed. "What I always find funny is he had a white leather jacket. I don't know who he thought he was but a white leather jacket is not okay! He was like, 'No it will be good in the summer!' And I was like, 'No it has to go.'"

