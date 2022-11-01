Frankie Bridge is the star of Loose Women in sassy black dress and knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love it when Frankie Bridge appears on Loose Women as she always wears the most fabulous outfits! On Monday's show, the mother-of-three rocked a beautiful knitted dress from Reiss.

The 'Maddison button collar bodycon midi dress' costs £188 and the website says of the style: "Elevate your knitted dress collection with the Maddison. It is designed with supreme comfort in mind, crafted in a bodycon fit from a stretch fabrication that moves easily with the silhouette. Refined features include a button-through neckline and side slip that can be customised for the desired look, and a ribbed finish for tactile appeal. Wear with sandal heels or knee-high boots to create a sophisticated transitional edit."

Instead of simple flats or high heels, the former Saturdays singer added knee high boots from Miss Pap which were patent leather and in a tan colour. So chic!

Frankie's comfy and sophisticated look

Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit ahead of the show, the presenter said: "Disclaimer… not a Halloween costume… sorry to disappoint! #ootd #loosewomen."

Fans loved the look and gave the star great praise in the comment section. One wrote: "Absolutely beautiful!" Another quipped: "Your outfit! Those boots!"

Frankie, who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, shared the sweetest snap of her child at the weekend. The TV panellist took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweetest clip of Parker giving her a hand with her popular 'Frankie's Faves' style segment.

Frankie, 33, models her favourite outfits from high street stories on her social media account each week, and on Sunday, the star had a little helper. "My little assistant for #frankiesfaves today," wrote Frankie beside a clip of her son Parker carrying several bags of clothes up the stairs for his mum to try on.

How adorable?

