Exclusive: Love Island's Tasha Ghouri talks pre-loved partywear and Andrew's proposal

Love Island and fashion have something of a tumultuous relationship. The show's seemingly endless supply of clothing from fast fashion brands has stirred up a significant amount of scrutiny across the years, with many fans calling for a more conscious approach to dressing to be considered on the show.

Cue Tasha Ghouri, who stormed Season 8 of the hit ITV series with her vintage Versace sets and epic hair flicks. The star made history as the show's first deaf contestant – but her quest for authenticity did not stop there.

Tasha made headlines when it was announced she was stepping up as eBay's first 'pre-loved ambassador,' ditching the conventional PLT partnership for something a touch more friendly for the environment.

Tasha has partnered with eBay to promote a more sustainable approach to shopping this season

HELLO! spoke to Tasha about her groundbreaking collaboration with the second-hand retailing giant, including her first pre-loved sequin collection and even how boyfriend Andrew Le Page is jumping on the slow fashion bandwagon. Plus, a proposal which may be in the works...

Sustainable fashion is such a minefield, what would you say to those wanting to curate a more mindful wardrobe but aren’t sure where to start?

The best advice is to go somewhere like Camden or Shoreditch – there are so many amazing places you can go to, especially in London. There are so many vintage shops. eBay is a great start. You can search for keywords and that helps me find what I'm looking for – be it colour, vibe and so on.

The star appeared on Season 8 of Love Island

It's all about opening your mind a little bit. I love vintage bomber jackets and you can go into a shop and find a real American varsity jacket. You have to search for it but it's worth it in the end and you think, "Actually, wow, I've found something really amazing that I can keep forever."

Is Andrew interested in secondhand shopping?

Definitely. Andrew was obviously also in the villa and wearing eBay pre-loved as well. He really was like, "Wow this is from eBay?" I've bought so many more things from eBay and have a whole wardrobe that's literally all pre-loved now and Andrew says, "That's such an amazing find." He really is starting to open his eyes even more and pull away from fast fashion which is great. He's enjoying it. We're on this journey together.

Tasha has curated a selection of pre-loved partywear with eBay

Andrew recently got the sweetest tattoo for you – would you ever get one for him as well?

We do have matching tattoos, the rose, but I would love to get something personal to him. Maybe not just yet, I'd need to think about what to get. I think a few years down the line if he puts a ring on it then yes, definitely.

Is that a potential event?

That’s up to him!

How do you preserve your mental health as someone very present on social media?

Surrounding myself around people who uplift me and support me – my friends and family that's so important. Just staying true to myself and doing things I'm passionate about like working with eBay, spreading messages, and using my voice for things that are important to me. It keeps me mentally strong.

The dancer is eBay's first pre-loved ambassador

Of course, I have my down days – everyone does. But you go through those things and get stronger each time. With every step, you get stronger. You have to find things you love doing.

As the number one fashion girl in the villa, has honing your own sense of style helped you to build up confidence?

Being in the villa there we so many opportunities – a different variety of brands were on offer and eBay really gave us so much to play with. I could really push my fashion and be outside of my box rather than going for the usual things I would go for.

Tasha experimented with her second-hand style in the villa

There were so many amazing items like the vintage Versace yellow piece and the Jean Paul Gaultier denim piece. I never thought in a million years I could wear something like that. It's really elevated my fashion because I could really play around with different brands and be creative.

Weekly, they gave us a big chunk of pre-loved clothes. None of the girls fought over anything as we all had individual styles. All of us were different, none of us were catfighting over the bag!

How have you found collaborating with eBay to promote a more ethical approach to shopping?

This amazing collection is all about sparkles and Christmas – that's what makes it so special. The whole process has been so incredible and shooting it has been so much fun. What's so nice about this partnership is that both the eBay team and I are creative and we've really worked well together. Everyone has been so amazing and supportive.

Tasha's favourite piece from the collection is the pink sequin dress and mesh gloves combo

How can shoppers make more conscious choices this Christmas?

The thing is with pre-loved it that it is so much more personable and special. I have a teddy called Flat Ted and he's actually from a charity shop. He's been around for generations and it's so much more special.

The model has encouraged boyfriend Andrew Le Page to shop second-hand

It's better for your pocket as well. If you haven't got a big budget, you can buy amazing things on eBay and it's also better for the environment. It can really make a change - that's what it's all about. A lot of items have a story and you're carrying on that story from someone else.

What are your Christmas plans this year?

I'm going to Guernsey to stay with Andrew's parents and we're going to have our own Christmas in our own little flat. Then we're going to go to my mum's in Yorkshire then back to Guernsey then Australia to see my brother. Christmas is busy but I'm looking forward to it.

Tasha will be spending the festive season with her family and Andrew

Any exciting projects in the pipeline I should know about?

There's a lot coming up but obviously, I can't say! Very very soon. Potentially fashion related….

