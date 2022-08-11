Love Island's Tasha Ghouri dazzles in eBay mini skirt and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri has marked a significant feat in the realm of sustainable fashion. The 23-year-old dancer and model has joined forces with eBay to become the brand's first Pre-Loved Ambassador. Tasha took to social media to share the special project, looking radiant in pink while doing so.

LOOK: Love Island - Meet Tasha Ghouri's family, including 'proud' stepsister

To announce the news, the dancer sported a series of incredible outfits. One which caught the attention of fans was a hot pink mini skirt set – which featured a rich fuchsia hue, a wrap-around shape, a high-waisted fit and a coordinating cropped masculine shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su share kiss on touching down in UK

In the images, Tasha leaned against a rail of eye-catching second-hand garments while posing for the cameras. She wore her blonde locks down in loose curls and opted for a deep beauty glow – in addition to a pink set of nails.

LOOK: Love Island's Tasha Ghouri channels disco fever in glittering crop top and trousers

The star took to social media to share her eclectic array of outfits, captioning the series of photos: "BIRTHDAY GIFT TO LAST A LIFETIME. I am over the moon to announce I am @ebay_uk first ever pre-loved ambassador. Prior to love island, I've always bought second-hand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true.

"I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put second-hand fashion front and centre. Plus, I’d like to think that over the last 8 weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality! Watch this space, more will be revealed! #ad."

Fans loved Tasha's on-screen style

Fans and friends adored the star's post and were quick to praise Tasha's approach to shopping sustainably. "The kind of post-love island contract we LOVE to see," commented sustainable fashion activist Venetia La Manna, while former Love Island star Lucie Donlan added: "Pre-loved style queen, this is absolutely amazing! Well done girl."

Adam Collard penned: "Amazing Tash! Congrats," while previous show sweetheart Liberty Poole said: "Congratulations babe amazing."

MORE: Love Island’s Adam Collard responds to Jacques’ comments on relationship with Paige

Love Island's relationship with fast fashion has been scrutinized across the years – so Tasha's promotion is sure to help integrate a more ethical approach to shopping sustainably into mainstream culture.

If you're keen to start your sustainable fashion journey, then we have some ideal options for you. We've selected a handful of adorable second-hand pink mini skirts available to buy via the website.

Zara Pink Wrap Mini Skirt, £12.40, eBay

Whether you're after an affordable high street purchase or a designer forever piece, eBay has plenty to offer.

Miu Miu Pink Mini Skirt, £243.83, eBay

MORE: What does Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti do for a living?

Tasha recently dazzled in a silver glitterbomb set by It-girl brand I AM GIA. Featuring a cropped strapless bralette and a matching pair of high-waisted belted palazzo pants, the outfit, which was also sustainably sourced from eBay, added another awe-inspiring look into the star's ethical wardrobe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.