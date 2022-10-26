Molly-Mae Hague cradles blossoming baby bump in skintight PLT jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no doubt about it, Molly-Mae Hague has that pregnancy glow, and she's been inspiring fans with her maternity style, too.

As Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing, we expected that she'd have the most beautiful baby-friendly wardrobe – and of course, we were right.

In a delightful turn of events, the Love Island star has also launched a show-stopping autumn collection for mums-to-be, and it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps from her latest photoshoot, Molly-Mae couldn't have looked more glam as she posed in a skintight jumpsuit from PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae shared photos from her latest PLT collection on Instagram

Wrapping up warm in the oatmeal-coloured one-piece, the fashion star polished off her laid-back ensemble with an oversized blazer, a soft ribbed knit scarf and a pair of chunky Chelsea boots in cream – so chic.

Available to shop online, Molly-Mae's full look is extremely affordable. For £22 you can grab her jumpsuit, while the matching blazer costs £35, and the scarf and boots come in at £20 and £40, respectively.

Clearly a sentimental moment for the mum-to-be, Molly-Mae captioned the photo of her all-neutral outfit: "Probably the most special shoot to date for me."

Back in September, Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury announced to the world that they were expecting their first child together after they shared an adorable video of them marvelling over her growing bump.

Later, in another heartwarming video, the couple shared the results of their gender reveal on social media, telling their Instagram followers that they were expecting a bouncing baby girl – and we couldn't be happier for them.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met in 2019, after taking part in season five of Love Island. Entering the villa as a bombshell, Molly-Mae quickly caught the professional boxer's eye, and after coupling up were crowned runners-up of the series.

