Molly-Mae Hague sends fans into overdrive with her platform Uggs

It's official – Uggs are back for autumn – and Molly-Mae Hague is embracing the new-season trend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Love Island star inspired fans with another snap of her relaxed maternity style, which included the Ugg Tazz Slippers in chestnut.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce their surprise pregnancy

Pictured at a cafe in London, Molly-Mae looked effortlessly chic as she wrapped up warm in a khaki jacket by The Frankie Shop, which she teamed with grey Adanola leggings and, of course, her cosy platform Uggs.

Captioning the snap, the glowing mum-to-be joked: "Sundays (think I have about a week left of being able to sit like this)."

Molly-Mae shared a snap of her Ugg slippers on Instagram

Sparking a reaction from her 6.7million followers, many were quick to comment on Molly-Mae's gorgeous Ugg slippers.

"I need those shoes," wrote one. "Just ordered those Uggs!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I want those uggs ASAP."

Tazz Ugg Slippers, £100, Ugg

Clearly, a popular choice, Molly-Mae's 'Tazz' slippers are completely sold out in chestnut right now, but the ruby version, priced at £100, is still available to shop in all sizes.

Black Tasman Ugg Slippers, £95, Ugg

Another option is to go for the extremely similar 'Tasman' shoes, which come in several different colourways, including black, Barbie pink and dark grey.

Grey Tasman Ugg Slippers, £95, Ugg

There's no doubt about it, Uggs are having a moment right now, and Molly-Mae isn't the only celeb championing the trend.

Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Bieber are all fans of the deliciously fuzzy Ugg slides, while Selena Gomez is often spotted wearing classic Ugg boots during her time on the set of Only Murders in the Building. In fact, she loves them so much she owns them in both black and grey.

Since announcing her pregnancy last month, Molly-Mae has been debuting a number of maternity outfits on social media, and each and every one has been a hit with fans. Her £86 Skims dress, in particular, received endless compliments, and she couldn't have looked more beautiful in it.

