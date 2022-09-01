Love Island's Indiyah Polack signs major fashion deal - and there's a unique twist!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since leaving the villa, several of our favourite Islanders have signed major brand deals – and the latest contestant to bag a six-figure deal is Indiyah Polack.

RELATED: Gemma Owen follows in Molly-Mae Hague's footsteps with PLT deal

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 23-year-old shared several gorgeous photos from her brand new shoot with PrettyLittleThing. Revealing her new role, she captioned them:

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island: Indiyah and Dami share their first kiss

"*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we've been working on for so long!! I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for @prettylittlething Marketplace!! This is a dream come true and I can't wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space. RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE. #pltmarketplace AD."

Sparking a major reaction from her 952k followers, Indiyah's boyfriend Dami Hope replied: "About that time, we've been waiting."

MORE: Who will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island 2023?

READ: Paige Thorne signs six-figure deal with Forever Unique - all the details!

Indiyah is the first ever ambassador for the new Pretty Little Thing Marketplace

Meanwhile, fellow Love Island alum and Creative Director of PLT, Molly-Mae Hague commented: "UNREAL! Welcome to the fam."

Following suit, PrettyLittleThing released an official statement on Instagram, that read:

"Ok now we can make it official! Our IT girl @indiyahhp will be our first ever ambassador for the marketplace app; a buying and selling community allowing you to sell on the clothes you no longer wear or buy & shop for something new! We're so excited to finally share our secret and can't wait to show you what we've been working with Indiyah on! 5.09.22 Save the date! #pltmarketplace."

The TV star will appear in a new ad to launch the re-sale platform next week

Making headlines as the first brand to successfully sign two Love Islanders from this year's show, PrettyLittleThing has also welcomed Gemma Owen to the team – fingers crossed for another Love Island reunion!

But what's next for Indiyah? To kick off the partnership, the TV star has signed an ambassadorship with Boots and will be appearing in a highly anticipated TV ad to launch the re-sale platform next week, and we couldn't be more excited.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.