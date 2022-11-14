Holly Willoughby's new leather skirt will rock your world - and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby kick-started her week off with a bang, wearing an incredible outfit that we know you're going to love.

READ: Holly Willoughby's majorly stylish Ghost dress has This Morning fans swooning

The 41-year-old decided to go all autumnal on us, sporting a lovely toffee coloured roll neck jumper, which she teamed with a gorgeous tan leather skirt from luxury high street store Anthropologie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly's skirt is known as the 'Eva Franco Faux Leather Belted Midi Skirt' and costs £130. The website says of the style: "Crafted from a faux leather fabrication soaked in a warm woodsy hue, this midi skirt makes a great accompaniment to cashmere knits and over-the-knee boots."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's gold mini skirt will really turn your head

The skirt is selling out so fast; there's only a few sizes left so get cracking if you wish to invest!

Holly Willoughby looked lovely in her brown skirt from Anthropologie

The Wylde Moon founder loves this time of year, and said on her website how she can't wait to snuggle up and get cosy. She said: "I’m not sure if it’s the idea of settling down to warming pasta, thoughts of toffee apples and warmed cider by the bonfire, but I have to say I’m feeling all warm and cosy inside!"

Holly's skirt:

Eva Franco Faux Leather Belted Midi Skirt, £130, Anthropologie

Holly started Wylde Moon, which focuses on wellbeing, in 2021, and said she got the idea whilst being away for Im a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

You may also like:

Brown faux leather wrap midi skirt, £43, River Island

"I suddenly had three weeks without my children and for the first time in a long time, I didn’t really know what to do with myself. Australia is the land of alternative therapies.

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s £39.50 Marks & Spencer platform heels look majorly pricey

"I really started to unlock pieces of myself and when I came back to England, I knew that I didn’t want to stop. Now I have things like meditation and sound baths that really work for me. It’s all about finding what works for you, whether that’s going for a run, talking to a friend, or drowning yourself in a bottle of wine. But you have to work out what you’re masking and how you’re processing stuff.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.