Holly Willoughby's gold mini skirt will really turn your head

Holly Willoughby certainly brightened up a very dreary Monday morning by rocking a truly dazzling new outfit which set the pace for the week ahead!

Braving the cold, the mother-of-three donned a black roll neck jumper by Reserved which cost £19.99, and a stunning gold foil mini skirt by high street store Oasis. Known as the Multi 'Large Floral Jacquard A Line Skirt' it was adorned with an eye-catching print and is the ideal number to wear to a party or special occasion. Lush! Holly teamed it with cozy black tights and heels.

All sizes of Holly's skirt are currently available, but for how long is anyone's guess - the blonde beauty is a big seller!

The Dancing on Ice host has revamped her wardrobe recently for the festive season. Last week Holly stepped out in a dress by Rixo, which was known as the 'Malibu' and costs £265.

Holly looked stunning in her Oasis skirt

The website says of the style: "Feminine and soft to the touch, Malibu comes in poppy-patterned velvet with a burnout texture, a tie-front body and a flattering A-line skirt." We loved the red floral print against the black fabric.

Holly's skirt:

Large Floral Jacquard A Line Skirt, £39.20, Oasis

Speaking of the Yule Tide season, last week the TV presenter shared a childhood photo from 1985, where the star was pictured alongside her sister Kelly, and they were both unwrapping a present. In the background, a white Christmas tree with pretty pink tinged lights could be seen. It appeared to have been dressed with tinsel and baubles and the underneath was filled with beautifully wrapped presents.

The room featured a red carpet and light walls, and an arched doorway led onto the dining room space, presumably where Christmas dinner would have been served. So adorable!

