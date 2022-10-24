Holly Willoughby is back - rocking a £25 pink mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has returned from her half-term break with a really fabulous outfit to boot! Gracing our screens on This Morning, the mother-of-three rocked a very autumnal outfit indeed.

The star sported a black roll neck from & Other Stories, and a pink and black tweed skirt with a very cute ruffle that looked really expensive, but was actually a £25.99 number from Reserved. Currently, all sizes are in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess - we all know the power of Holly!

Sharing a lovely outfit post on her Instagram feed, the blonde beauty wrote: "Morning Monday… can’t wait to see you today… heart and soul topped up during half term with the family...Back for more fun and frolics on the sofa…See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Skirt by @reserved knitwear by @andotherstories."

We are looking to Holly for inspiration for our autumn wardrobes lately; she's really switched up her style and we are loving the looks she has been coming up with.

Last week, the 41-year-old donned a gorgeous Marks & Spencer cardigan, which she paired with a beautiful £39.50 M&S floral midi which she cleverly cinched at the waist with a belt.

And not only did she give us some fashion inspo with the snap, she took it one step further and even gave some styling advice!

Alongside the M&S campaign snap, Holly wrote: “Nothing says autumn quite like a cosy knit... And this one from @marksandspencer is a seasonal staple. I’ve paired mine with a dress, but you could throw on a pair of mom jeans for a more casual look instead. Hurry before it sells out!"

The Dancing on Ice co-host previously said about her ongoing collaboration with the high street store: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves, and for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

