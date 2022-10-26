Holly Willoughby wears St. Trinians style mini skirt - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the dazzling Holly Willoughby took to Instagram ahead of her appearance on This Morning, wearing a lovely smart outfit which is perfect for officewear inspiration.

The star wore a simple black roll neck jumper from Jigsaw, a lovely checked navy skirt from Sandro Paris and a pair of fabulous Jones the Bootmaker boots. She kept the chills out with tights. Wow!

The skirt in question costs £239 and has lovely fringed detail. It's the kind of style that can be dressed up or down and has a really autumnal feel to it.

We last saw Holly on Monday, when she attended the Pride of Britain Awards, alongside her sister, Kelly.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter treated her fans to a sweet snap of the duo smiling from ear to ear in their glam outfits.

Holly looked lovely in her ultra-feminine pink statement by Nedret Taciroglu. The Dancing on Ice star added heels by René Caovilla and jewellery from Yoko London. She sported flawless bronzed skin and a chic low ponytail.

Holly and Kelly at the Pride of Britain awards 2022

Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a timeless figure-hugging black dress complete with striking bell sleeves. She elevated her look with a silver pendant, a nude manicure and black suede heels. As for her hair, Kelly wore her raven tresses in loose curls which she carefully styled to one side.

Evidently in sync with one another, both Holly and Kelly wore matching red lipstick and bold eyeliner.

Alongside the heartwarming photos, Holly included the touching caption: "By my side… always and for tonight's @prideofbritain awards… @ladywilloughby wearing @coastfashion and looking [fire emoji] … love you Kel [heart emoji] #sisters #prideofbritain".

