Holly Willoughby just wore double denim - and fans are all saying the same thing

On Thursday evening, Holly Willoughby's brand Wylde Moon shared a stunning photograph of the This Morning star wearing a trend that gets a lot of attention - double denim!

Many say it's more of a fashion sin, but the mother-of-three showed us just how it was done, sporting some skinny jeans and a marching denim shirt as she posed barefoot for the stylish shoot.

The caption read: "Holly's stylist @daniiwhitemann shares the secrets to finding jeans that fit *perfectly* at the link in our bio, and it's all about knowing your denim. #wyldemoon #fashion #fashionfinds #denim #jeans #hwstyle."

Fans were quick to shower the Dancing on Ice co-host with praise for the look. One follower quipped: "Aww this is beautiful!" Another added: "She's so beautiful!"

Looks like Holly has pulled this one off!

Danielle Whiteman, Holly's right hand woman in the style stakes, does indeed have some great tips when choosing the right pair of jeans. On the Wyle Moon website, she says: "Denim doesn’t necessarily mean the classic mid blue jean. With so many colour options out there, I thought now might be a good time to talk fades or in some cases, complete lack of colour. "

"Light denim washes seem to be making quite the comeback, but that doesn’t mean we should all follow suit. I’m not saying don’t wear it, I’m saying please select what works for your body shape. In my mind, you can’t go wrong with a classic black or washed black jean. For me, this is THE wardrobe staple for all body shapes – that will take you from day to night and probably be the most worn item in your wardrobe."

She added: "Colour fades or accentuates, so if you’re looking to add curves, a faded jean will work hard for you. If you already have curves, my advice would be to steer clear."

