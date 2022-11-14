Shania Twain is a glitzy country girl in dazzling denim jacket The Canadian star shared some seriously exciting news...

Shania Twain, 57, looked phenomenal on Sunday to share an exciting update with fans about her latest music launch on Instagram - and just wait 'til you see her outfit.

As far as denim jackets go, Shania's latest one is something to write home about. Complete with a layer of dazzling rhinestone appliqué across the shoulders and sleeves, the star's denim-come-disco ball aesthetic proved her fashionable prowess as she lit up Instagram with her glitzy new look.

The country legend styled her voluminous tresses in a bouffant '70s-style blowdry, allowing feathered curls to highlight her radiant beauty glow. Shania elevated her look with fluttery false lashes, honey-hued bronzer and a creamy nude lip.

"Tune in to hear all about my album and to get limited editions of my signed vinyl," Shania shared with fans in the Instagram clip.

Shania levelled up her look with a glittering denim jacket

The Canadian star recently shared a set of incredible photos to promote her new single Waking Up Dreaming, exploring her androgynous sense of style with a series of daring new looks.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker rocked an oversized tailored suit in many of the snaps, adding a slick black tie and an untucked shirt. Other images showed the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots adorned with an abstract white print.

Shania is every inch a style icon

"The iconic looks that I’m known for through my career go both ways - fashion doesn’t have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of her Instagram post.

"And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life," she added. ⁠

Shania Twain always knows how to nail a style moment

Speaking about her upcoming tour, Shania added: "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

She continued: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kickass night out with you!"

