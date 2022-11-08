Shania Twain stuns in leg-baring metallic look for revelatory TV appearance The Queen of Me performer has looks for days

Shania Twain will be appearing on the latest installment of The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about all things past, present, and future with her career.

And the star definitely looked incredible in a first look image shared ahead of the show's premiere, taking a page out of her Las Vegas residency fashions.

The singer styled a metallic pink bomber jacket covered in tufts of neon pink fringe with a black bandeau top and frayed black denim shorts.

The look, paired with sheer tights and the most incredible high-heeled black boots, not only looked ready to twirl and dance in, but also showed off her endlessly toned physique.

Shania is slated to discuss her upcoming appearance on the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special as Mrs Potts, the role once made famous by the late Angela Lansbury.

She also opens up to Jennifer about her battle with Lyme Disease, which caused her to take a seven-year break from singing.

Shania will appear on Tuesday's episode (image credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

The affliction put pressure on her vocal chords and left her unable to project, leaving her in a depressed state while her first marriage to Mutt Lange also collapsed during the same time.

She eventually had surgery to ease her condition, and after an extended period of recovery, was able to get both her professional and personal life back on track, and is currently thriving.

The singer earlier shared a glimpse of her prep for the show on her Instagram Stories, bent over a couch in the green room as she readied herself for the air.

"So excited to spend time with @iamjhud!!" she wrote alongside her picture, capturing her excitement to discuss all things Disney, health, and even her upcoming studio album, Queen of Me.

The singer rocked a tufted metallic jacket with frayed denim shorts

The singer's newest record will be accompanied by a tour of the same name and sees her hit the world stages once again after her extended Vegas residency, Let's Go.

