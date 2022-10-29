Shania Twain wows in thigh-skimming sheer dress in stunning new appearance The country superstar announced a new album Queen of Me

Shania Twain left little to the imagination when she exposed her bare chest under a sheer gown to promote her new album and tour, Queen of Me.

The country superstar looked stunning as she revealed the news of her new record with a photo of the album's cover art on Instagram on Friday, posing on a black horse while exposing her chest and toned legs in the thigh-skimming number.

Shania accessorized with a cowboy hat and left her hair tumbling down her shoulders in waves, adding a pop of color to her complexion with rosy pink cheeks and soft pink lips.

Alongside the head-turning photo, Shania penned a lengthy message to share her excitement over her upcoming album, her first since 2017, which will be released on 3 February.

She also revealed that she will be hitting the road in 2023, kicking off in Spokane, Washington, on 28 April, before stops in Canada, the US, and the UK.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' - the new album and tour," she began. "These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

Shania looks incredible on the cover of her new album

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

She added: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you!"

Shania will embark on a new tour in 2023

She concluded: "This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! I’ll be Queen Of Me – you be Queen of YOU!"

Fans also shared their excitement, with many declaring they "can't wait" to see Shania again. "All hail the queen. I AM TRULY SO EXCITED. April cannot come soon enough!!!" replied one. A second said: "GREATEST NEWS EVER! Thank you, thank you @shaniatwain." A third added: "BEST DAY EVER!"

