Shania Twain causes a tizzy in form-flattering blue leopard-print pantsuit The Come On Over singer is a veritable style superstar

Shania Twain has consistently impressed fans with her eye for style from the very beginning of her career, and she continues to do so till this day.

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in leg-baring metallic look for revelatory TV appearance

The singer gave her followers another reason to fawn over her as she shared a small clip from her interview with Harper's Bazaar that was published over a month ago.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain recreates iconic fashion look in nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

While she talked in the clip about her once proficient abilities with the trumpet, it was her fashion choice that really had fans in awe.

The singer sported a light face of make-up and natural waves in her hair, paired with diamond droplet earrings that accentuated her outfit.

MORE: Shania Twain shows off endless legs in frayed short-shorts and sky-high boots

Shania wore a blue leopard-print pantsuit in a light airy fabric that not only fit her like a glove but also allowed her to strike a chic and powerful pose as she sat on the couch warmly answering trivia questions about her life and career.

"Something I am not the Queen of is… the trumpet," she joked in her caption. "I took @harpersbazaarus' Do You Know Her? challenge and scored pretty well actually! You can watch the full video on their YouTube now."

Shania stunned in a blue leopard-print pantsuit

"You're just too gorgeous for words," one fan commented, while another said: "You one absolutely beautiful woman Shania."

A third added: "Shania you look AMAZING," while a fourth also gushed: "You are just so GORGEOUS," with a series of heart emojis.

MORE: Shania Twain's beachy wedding dress with husband Frédéric was nothing like glamorous first gown

MORE: Shania Twain enjoys rare date night with husband to celebrate major news

The singer also talked in the video clip about her experience performing at Coachella with Harry Styles and other iconic fashion moments in her career.

One of the questions she was posed, however, involved recalling a look that took five hours of fitting to get perfected, and she revealed that several of her looks took hours.

The Canadian icon answered trivia questions ranging from fashion choices to playing the trumpet

She eventually settled upon the bell bottom pants from the (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! music video, and she said: "That was a pretty exact contour fit, so that was a long one."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.