Shania Twain shows off endless legs in frayed short-shorts and sky-high boots Man! She really does it every time

Shania Twain set the world on fire recently when she announced that she was returning to music with a brand new album and tour in the works.

The singer is now making the live TV rounds and new on her list is fellow musician Jennifer Hudson's talk show, and she couldn't have chosen a more spectacular outfit.

VIDEO: Shania Twain recreates iconic fashion look in nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

She shared a glimpse of her prep for the show on her Instagram Stories, seeing her don what looked like a pink puffer jacket.

It was made of a metallic material with pink tufts interspersed in patterns throughout and really served as a statement for the outfit.

Shania paired it with another eye-catching piece, those being sky-high black heeled boots that really made her look incredibly tall and statuesque, topped off with matching frayed short-shorts that emphasized her toned legs.

"So excited to spend time with @iamjhud!!" she wrote alongside her picture, which captured her leaning against a couch as she readied herself in the green room.

Shania looked incredible in her BTS snap

The Canadian icon left her fans in a tizzy when she announced the coming of a new studio record, titled Queen Of Me, alongside an accompanying stadium tour.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' - the new album and tour," she wrote alongside the cover art.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

The singer is readying for her latest album era

She continued: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you!

"This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! I'll be Queen Of Me – you be Queen of YOU!"

