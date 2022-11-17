Rochelle Humes glitters in sheer fishnet dress and bandeau The ITV host stopped traffic with her gleaming look

Rochelle Humes has been rolling out the showstopping looks this week – thanks to her multiple red-carpet appearances. On Wednesday, the former Saturdays singer attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS after party at The House of MOTY and there's no denying that her outfit packed a punch.

Rochelle, 33, slipped into an iridescent fishnet number by Celia Kritharioti for the star-studded event. Featuring a sheer fabric crafted from intertwining silver thread and rhinestones, a rounded neckline, long sleeves and an asymmetric hem, the dress effortlessly commanded attention in the limelight.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes Hello! Fashion Cover Shoot

The mother-of-three sported a simple black bandeau set under the shimmering garment, completing her outfit with a pair of gem-encrusted point-toe heels boasting a serene nude hue and bow-shaped embellishment.

The star wore her raven locks down loose in a contemporary straightened style – swapping her signature cascading tresses for something a touch shorter.

Rochelle Humes dazzled in the iridescent dress

Rochelle took to social media to share her astonishing attire with fans online. She simply captioned the post: "GQ," leaving fans to gush over her impeccable fashion sense.

The star showcased her new short hair

"This fit is everything," one friend commented, while another added: "LOVE this dress." Another follower wrote: "This look is everything and more," and a fourth agreed, noting: "You are so gorgeous it’s not actually fair."

She may be a high street poster girl, but Rochelle is also a connoisseur of red carpet attire. The This Morning host attended the ITV Palooza 2022 on Tuesday looking sensational in all-black, opting for an understated yet refined ensemble for the occasion.

Rochelle shimmied in the sparkle-clad outfit for the glitzy event

The mother-of-three graced the scene in style sporting a midnight black catsuit featuring split hem trousers, cut-out detailing, a sleek halterneck complete with floral adornment and a high-waisted fit. She slipped into a pair of black heels to complete her Bond girl aesthetic.

The star took to social media to share her eveningwear with her fans online. She captioned her post, which includes an array of stunning outfit images: "ITV Palooza ready," adding a rose and black emoji into the mix.

