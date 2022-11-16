Rochelle Humes ups the ante in cut-out catsuit and heels The This Morning host made a splash on the red carpet

She may be a high-street poster girl, but Rochelle Humes is also a connoisseur of red carpet attire. The This Morning host attended the ITV Palooza 2022 looking sensational in all-black, opting for an understated yet refined ensemble for the occasion.

The mother-of-three graced the scene in style sporting a midnight black catsuit featuring split hem trousers, cut-out detailing, a sleek halterneck complete with floral adornment and a high-waisted fit. She slipped into a pair of black heels to complete her Bond girl aesthetic.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes' Hello! Fashion Cover Shoot

Rochelle wore her raven hair down loose in gently tousled waves and showcased an ultra-glamorous beauty glow. A dewy complexion, a glossy nude lip, dark defined brows and a flutter of mascara highlighted the presenter's naturally striking features.

The star took to social media to share her eveningwear with her fans online. She captioned her post, which includes an array of stunning outfit images: "ITV Palooza ready," adding a rose and black emoji into the mix.

Rochelle Humes looked stunning in the black catsuit

As usual, Rochelle's followers flocked to praise her on her latest look. "Obsessed. And this hair on you is UNREAL!!!" one friend wrote, while another said: "Do you ever miss? Key question…" A third commented: "Gorgeous," and a fourth added: "Oh purleeeeese," with a string of heart-eye emojis.

The star looked like a Bond girl in the sleek garment

It's no secret that the beloved presenter never fails to impress with her contemporary looks that are often sourced from luxury and affordable labels. Earlier this month, Rochelle rocked a designer ensemble that proved her sartorial skills. She wore a longline vinyl jacket with a classic collar by Prada, which also boasted the Italian fashion house's iconic logo, which she paired with some high-waisted khaki trousers.

She layered a simple black crop top under the designer coat and had a black handbag strapped across her Prada-clad front.

