Rochelle Humes' heartfelt wedding gift for daughters Alaia and Valentina will bring a tear to your eye The little girls already have their 'something old' and 'something blue'

Rochelle and Marvin Humes had their three children at the forefront of their minds when planning their ten-year vow renewal, but did you know about the very sentimental gifts they gave their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina?

MORE: Rochelle Humes' cut-out wedding swimsuit is her boldest bridal outfit yet

The nine-year-old and five-year-old acted as bridesmaids for their mother, with photos taken by Chelsea White showing the pair wearing matching white dresses with full skirts and satin belts from Quinn Harper children's boutique as they walked down the red aisle in the Marble Gardens at Villa d'Este in Lake Como.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes mark 10th wedding anniversary with romantic vow renewal in Italy

They both held white baskets filled with red rose petals which they scattered on the floor ahead of Rochelle, but what we didn't see was the special messages their parents gave them behind the scenes – until the bride shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

The Hit List stars had a note stitched into a white napkin using blue thread to act as their 'something old' and 'something blue' when they get married in the future. It read: "Today you hold a basket of flowers, one day it will be the bouquet. So here is something old to carry on your wedding day. Love Mummy & Daddy. 27.07.2022."

SEE: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos

READ: Rochelle Humes' three children left husband Marvin 'choked' up during second wedding - exclusive

Rochelle's two daughters acted as her bridesmaids. Photographer: Chelsea White

They will no doubt act as long-lasting memories for Alaia and Valentina, who were actually the inspiration behind Rochelle and Marvin's second wedding.

"The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day, and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there?'" 33-year-old Rochelle told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"She wanted to know: 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn’t letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on, because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do."

The TV star revealed she had organised their 'something old' for their future weddings. Photographer: Chelsea White

The couple explained that having their whole family witness the beautiful wedding was very special. "I think it's important that the children see their mum and dad celebrating their love for each other and coming together as one again – and now they're part of that journey, too.

"The girls will definitely remember being here for this. Even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it," Marvin said, and his wife continued: "Like so many people, we’ve experienced loss over the past couple of years and it's made us realise how vital it is to make memories.

"Making memories as a family is so important. It's everything."

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' stunning wedding decor was so sentimental – recreate it from £7

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.