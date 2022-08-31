Rochelle Humes is a dream in double denim corset look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's a reason we always keep a keen eye out for what Rochelle Humes is wearing – and that's because she never drops the style ball. The mother-of-three has a failproof wardrobe lined with easy-to-wear, effortless outfits.

LOOK: Rochelle Humes stuns in figure-flattering shorts and heeled boots

Rochelle recently stunned in a waist-cinching denim corset by Jean Paul Gaultier featuring a scoop neck silhouette, button-down detail, contoured cups dotted with rivets, beige contrast stitching and rigid panels. She teamed the Y2K designer garment with a pair of high-waisted denim paperbag trousers and some gleaming silver point-toe heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes dances in ab-baring crop top alongside husband Marvin Humes

The star posed for a series of outfit snaps. For the off-set photoshoot, she wore her cascading raven tresses down loose and showed off her signature camera-ready makeup look. A flawless complexion, pale lip, sharp bronzed contouring and a dark eyebrow accentuated her natural beauty.

READ: Rochelle Humes' heartfelt wedding gift for daughters Alaia and Valentina will bring a tear to your eye

Rochelle shared the images online for all her fans and friends to coo over. She captioned the wholesome post: "Squad goals kinda day," with a sparkle emoji.

Rochelle looked dreamy in double denim

The former singer's followers gushed over her stylish array of photos. "Oooh love this look," one said, while another wrote: "Love the denim." A third added: "A little bit obsessed with this look," while a fourth noted: "Obsessed with these shoes."

Tempted to add a touch of luxury to your autumn wardrobe? This designer corset is a true *add to bag* moment.

Top-stitched Denim Bustier, £728, Jean Paul Gaultier

Alternatively, why not try this affordable raw seam denim corset? Pair the nineties garment with a sweet flippy skirt or a white broderie anglaise midi skirt for some flirty cowgirl-inspired charm.

Denim Raw Seam Corset, £36, Urban Outfitters

Rochelle recently enthralled TV audiences as she hosted This Morning sporting a timeless ensemble. The star never fails to intrigue with her daily outfit choices – and her latest look is sparking excitement for autumn fashion.

WOW: Rochelle Humes' stunning office is uber luxe – look

The beloved hot looked elegant in a classic tank top featuring a rich chocolate brown hue, a ribbed knit material and a figure-hugging stretch. She teamed the item with some high-waisted beige trousers with a tailored finish and an asymmetric waistline.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.