Rochelle Humes stuns in figure-flattering tank top and sleek trousers

Rochelle Humes enthralled TV audiences as she hosted This Morning sporting a timeless ensemble. The star never fails to intrigue with her daily outfit choices – and her latest look is sparking excitement for autumn fashion.

The mother-of-three looked elegant in a classic tank top featuring a rich chocolate brown hue, a ribbed knit material and a figure-hugging stretch. She teamed the item with some high-waisted beige trousers with a tailored finish and an asymmetric waistline.

The star accessorised with a simple gold necklace, a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and a gold bangle. She wore her long raven locks down loose, letting them cascade down past her coffee-coloured top.

Rochelle opted for her go-to beauty blend consisting of a mesmerising complexion, a flutter of mascara, perfectly defined contour, a brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Rochelle looked charming in chocolate

She posted a series of images showing off her September-ready outfit to her Instagram Stories with no caption – letting her unparalleled style speak for itself.

The star sported a sumptuous knit top on the show

Style yourself like Rochelle and add a fail-safe tank top to your online basket. Complete your look with some tailored straight-leg trousers like the former singer, or jazz it up with a beige cargo skirt and chunky sneakers.

Close Dyed Ribbed Tank Top, £12, Weekday

Rochelle recently upped the ante as she stepped out in a pair of shorts and heeled boots for an evening out with her friends and sister. The presenter looked ever so elegant as she enjoyed a girl's night out on the town in a sleek monochrome ensemble.

The star donned a crisp cropped white shirt which she layered over a black top and a pair of belted black shorts. She completed her look with some showstopping black patent boots and posed for a series of snaps with her stylish entourage.

Rochelle took to social media to share the timeless look with her followers online. She captioned the throwback post: "Things that have made me happy this week…" with a sparkle emoji.

