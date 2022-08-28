Rochelle Humes’ daring wedding guest dress will make you double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to nail a dress code, it’s Rochelle Humes. The This Morning star took to Instagram on Saturday in an enchanting silk dress worn to her close friend’s wedding - and it’s a serious wardrobe weapon.

Looking immaculate, the wife of Marvin Humes enamoured fans in a stunning silky slip dress adorned with lace appliqué from Victoria Beckham’s fashion collection. Complete with delicate straps and an elegant plunge neckline, the buttery silk fabric cascaded down Rochelle’s curves in an electric green hue.

The mother-of-three’s raven hair was styled in elegant waves. Rochelle accessorised with a colour coordinating lime clutch, elevating her designer look with several layers of diamond-encrusted jewellery.

Rochelle served a seriously elegant look on Saturday

Opting for a soft beauty glow, Rochelle kept her makeup minimal, highlighting her natural features with a rosy blush, honey-hued eyeshadow and matte taupe lipstick. Simply sublime!

If you recognise Rochelle’s eye-catching wedding guest ensemble, you may remember it as being Victoria Beckham’s phenomenal mother-of-the-groom dress worn to her son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding back in April.

Chartreuse Satin Gown, £1290, Net-A-Porter

The £1,290 gown is equally elegant and effortless, crafted from liquid silk that beautifully drapes over any silhouette.

If you don’t think you can rock Rochelle’s bold chartreuse-hued frock, Victoria Beckham’s neutral grey alternative is still available in select sizes on Farfetch.

Rochelle rocked the ultimate wedding guest attire to her friend and celebrity stylist’s wedding, known as Melissa’s Wardrobe. Penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, the star wrote: "Seeing my friends in love is genuinely my favourite thing in the world. Congratulations my girl @melissaswardrobe what a day... I love you."

Rochelle attended the wedding with her husband Marvin Humes

Fans couldn’t get enough of the star’s mind-blowing lime look, rushing to the comments to share their love. "Oh this dress [heart-eye emoji] the colour is so gorgeous," wrote one fan, as another penned: "WOW you look incredible."

"Just stunningly beautiful and gorgeous. My girl didn’t just work that dress, she WORKED THAT DRESS,"added a third fan.

