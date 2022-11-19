Claudia Winkleman amazes in stunning off-the-shoulder ensemble for special episode of Strictly The star whipped up a fashion frenzy

Claudia Winkleman hit the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor in style on Saturday night. The beloved presenter proved her unparalleled sartorial skills besides her co-host Tess Daly, dazzling in a ravishing ensemble that matched her effervescent personality.

Claudia enchanted in a black "full body corset" which featured a dramatic feather embellishment around the length of the chic cold-shoulder neckline. The stunning garment also featured full length sleeves and flared trousers. The stunning look certainly raised the Strictly style bar to new heights.



She wore her iconic raven hair down and straight.

In terms of makeup, a dewy makeup concoction was the palette of choice for the star. A flawless complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dark black eyeliner made for a camera-ready appearance.

Captioning a glimpse of her stylish ensemble on Instagram, the presenter penned: "Feathers. Flares. Full body corset. It’s Blackpool. @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4 @gracelanestudio."

It's safe to say the look was a hit with her friends and fans who all flocked to the comments section of the stunning update. One follower penned: "You look fabulous." A second added: "STUN," alongside a flame emoji.

Last week on the hit show, Claudia totally outdid herself in the fashion department. The star took to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor in a sparkly Nadine Merabi mini dress that fans adored.

The stylish mother-of-three enlisted the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry to find a sleek black party dress for the big night, and she looked incredible.

Claudia teamed her one-sleeved, glittering number with a pair of white stilettos. The star loves to surprise fashion fans with her creative and often daring style choices – while ensuring her looks always effortlessly complement Tess' outfits.

She tagged her trusty glam squad in her post, thanking her stylist Sinead McKeefry, MUA Lucy Gibson and hairstylist Amy for creating the special look.

Last Saturday night marked week eight of the much-loved ballroom dance competition, starring Strictly favourites Gorka Marquez and Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima and many more.

This means that we are almost halfway through the competition and fans have many more fashion-forward pieces to look forward to from Claudia and the Strictly costume team.

