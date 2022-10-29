Claudia Winkleman wows in tiny black dress for Strictly's Halloween special

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing Saturdays are straight up our favourite thing about the weekend right now and we just love it all - from the razmataz to the fashion!

Leading the way with her style, Tess Daly's co-host Claudia Winkleman looked incredible in her latest outfit, consisting of a tiny black mini dress with cape detailing and a statement pair of neon heels.

Claudia's fans couldn't get enough of her neon yellow heels, writing: "Your SHOES!" and: "Those shoes!" Another fan praised her look, writing: "Smash it every week with the outfits."

The mother-of-three has often spoken about her time on the show, but back in April she actually revealed one of the biggest secrets of the popular BBC dance programme.

Claudia looked unreal in her black mini

Talking to The Mirror, the 50-year-old made the surprising confession that all her weekend looks are based on themes.

She said: "At Strictly, I have never told anybody this, we always base my outfits on a different theme. It could be a person, it could be a place."

Claudia and her team, including her stylist Sinead McKeefry, pay so much attention to her themes that even her dressing room matches her clothes.

"One year I was Andre Agassi, when I had long bits in my hair, and we put turf in my dressing room," she explained.

Claudia then went on to reveal some celebrities that have inspired her looks, such as EastEnders' Pam St Clement, Slash from Guns 'n' Roses, Joan Rivers, Sharon Osbourne, Rob Kardashian and Elton John amongst many more.

Whilst Claudia jazzes up her outfits every week, one thing that doesn't change is her iconic fringe.

Speaking about it to Grazia last year, she explained: "Growing up I always had a fringe. I would often pair it with bunches, I mean, buckle up, how disgusting is that?! Years later I went, had a fringe cut, and it was quite – and this is the worst word in the whole world – wispy – so I had to go back and I said, 'Can I have an unapologetic fringe? Really heavy.'"

