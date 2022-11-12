Strictly's Claudia Winkleman outdoes herself in the sparkliest mini dress - wow! This star's style evolution is only just beginning

Claudia Winkleman outdid herself yet again on Saturday night. The star took to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor in a sparkly mini dress that fans just adore.

The stylish mother-of-three picked a fabulous black party dress for the big night, and her ensemble was so flattering. Claudia teamed her long-sleeved, glittering number with a pair of white stilettos. The star loves to surprise fashion fans with her creative and often daring style choices but her looks always complement Tess Daly's outfits - and her co-host looked equally amazing on Saturday night!

Claudia's radiant bronze glow elevated her trademark beauty look which the raven-haired 50-year-old has become so well known for.

She tagged her trusty glam squad in her post, thanking her stylist Sinead McKeefry, MUA Lucy Gibson and hairstylist Amy for creating the special look.

Claudia looked stunning a sparkly mini dress

The moment that Claudia revealed a snap of her outfit on Instagram ahead of the live show, her 691k followers took a closer look and loved what they saw. "You look amazing tonight as always," one penned, while another branded the look "gorgeous".

Saturday night marked week eight of the much-loved ballroom dance competition, starring Strictly favourites Gorka Marquez and Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima and many more.

Claudia's star print jumpsuit last week was a hit

This means that we are almost halfway through the competition and fans have many more fashion-forward pieces to look forward to from Claudia and the Strictly costume team.

Last week, the star looked incredible when she slipped into what she called "Elvis pyjamas" covered with eye-catching sequins. Her star print jumpsuit was a bold choice - and fans were obsessed.

Claudia's recent stylish post enticed fans

If you can't wait for your next fashion fix from Claudia, fans are expected to tune into her new Tuesday evening show The Traitors from November 29.

Claudia has already revealed a sneak peek at her costume for presenting the new reality competition series which is set in the Scottish Highlands – a fitted tweed blazer and wonderfully frilly high-neck blouse. The star never ceases to amaze!

