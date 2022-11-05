Strictly's Claudia Winkleman stuns in head-to-toe sequins - wait 'til you see the print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkelman sparked excitement from her ardent fashion fans when she stepped onto the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor on Saturday evening, once again looking phenomenal.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the gorgeously quirky 50-year-old slipped into what she called "Elvis pyjamas" which are covered with eye-catching sequins and showed off her fantastic figure. Her look, which consisted of a black oversized shirt covered with a silver star print with matching trousers, offset her co-presenter Tess Daly's lovely lemon yellow outfit perfectly - together they were fashion goals.

Claudia's glossy jet-black hair looked as pristine as ever with her thick fringe framing her face, and her choice of dark eyeliner, long black lashes and white nail polish were spot on.

As soon as the star took to Instagram to reveal her outfit ahead of the show, her nearly 700k-strong fan following buzzed with excitement. "You look gorgeous Claudia," wrote one, and another added: "Love the Elvis PJ’s."

The Strictly presenter rocked a star-print outfit covered with black sequins

Last weekend Claudia embraced the spirit of Halloween in the most delightful way. The fabulous mother-of-three donned a black caped mini dress and popped on a pair of bright green neon stilettos for maximum impact.

Claudia's fans couldn't get enough of her neon green heels and took to Instagram to exclaim: "Your SHOES!" and: "Those shoes!" A third fan commended the star for "Smashing it every week with these outfits."

Claudia previously looked stunning in a black mini dress

The presenter really has kept fashion fans on their toes, from plunging sparkly suits to daring pink platforms and now capes - nobody can guess what she'll wear next but fans all agree on one thing: "Crikey, Claudia Winkleman really is stunning, isn't she?"

