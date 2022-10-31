Claudia Winkleman's £25.99 Zara dress is the talk of Strictly Come Dancing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are totally obsessed with Strictly Come Dancing (like everyone in the UK right now) and we love seeing what our favourite co-stars, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wear each week.

READ: Claudia Winkleman looks sensational in slinky black dress and silver boots

Claudia in particular, often favours high street buys and on Saturday, stole the show in this stunning little black dress, which came from Zara and cost just £25.99! Wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

We were eager to get the details on this bargainous number, which the raven-haired beauty teamed with neon green high heels. But sadly, it's a past-season buy. Don't worry though; we've found a fab alternative, should you wish to invest.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: see what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Claudia's fans couldn't get enough of her neon green heels, writing: "Your SHOES!" and: "Those shoes!" Another fan praised her look, writing: "Smash it every week with the outfits." Another wrote: "Crikey, Claudia Winkleman really is stunning, isn't she?"

Claudia looked stunning in her Zara dress

The mother-of-three is renowned for her unique sense of style and fans adore the outfits she chooses to wear each week on the annual BBC show. The television personality is always styled by Sinead Mckeefry. The super talented professional previously told HELLO! that preparation is key when sorting out her looks, but it's very low-key.

Get the look!

ASOS DESIGN long sleeve structured mini dress with pleat detail in black, £30, ASOS

She explained: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's edgy Strictly look is so gorgeous

Speaking of how Tess and Claudia plan their outfits together, she added: "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.