Harper Beckham makes us really want this £12.50 M&S jumper

On Sunday afternoon, Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her daughter Harper cuddling the family's dog, Olive.

The 11-year-old looked warm and snuggly as she cosied up to the pooch, and she can be seen wearing a blue jumper with black leopard print detail.

Harper Beckham choses angelic costume for Halloween

We aren't sure where this knit is from, but we've found a hugely similar lookalike from high street store Marks and Spencer and it costs just £12.50! It has a high neck and boasts the same standout print. You can thank us later…

Harper loves fashion and VB often shares snippets of her daughter's stylish interests. Back in 2019, the fashion designer shared a sweet photo of her daughter, relaxing with a copy of Vogue.

Harper looked engrossed in the fashion bible, and her mum couldn't have been prouder! In the caption, the former Spice Girl simply wrote: "Proud" accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis.

In the same year, the former Spice Girl went to the sellout Dior Exhibition accompanied by Harper. The pair even posed in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side.

SO cute. Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, with super high heels. What a chic pair! Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses"

Harper is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry and is a regular on the FROW during fashion week when Victoria's collections are showcased.

The little girl went to her first show at just four years old and often sits next to American Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

