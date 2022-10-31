Harper Beckham's new dress is SO cute - we wish they made it in our size

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Harper Beckham is one very chic 11-year-old. She wears a variety of amazing items from all kinds of stores, from high street to designer.

At the weekend, her mother Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her friend, Isabel, in Miami. She wrote: "Congratulations @IsabelaGrutman we are so happy for you and so proud to wear your beautiful jewellery!! Kisses from Miami @isagrutmanjewelry."

Harper appeared in the bank of snaps, and in one shot, she was wearing a totally cute baby blue dress that was designed with a drop waist, a pleated hem and was adorned with a delicate rose print. How sweet? We aren't sure where Harper got the dress, but we've found a lookalike your daughter/niece/sister/friend may like if they love Harper's style as much as us.

Harper also carried a pink bag that could be seen dangling on her shoulder, and wore her honey-coloured hair straight. She even sported a white manicure. Adorable!

Harpers cute floral dress

You may be surprised to know that the youngest Beckham child has a celebrity pal! In a sneak peek of The Drew Barrymore Show last week, the 47-year-old actress and Victoria touched upon their children's friendship.

Mango Kids' Cuto Bow Back Skater Dress, Open Blue, £19.99, John Lewis

Reflecting on the time she was filming her last movie in London, Drew recalled: "One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend. I was so excited that she made a friend… and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper."

The actress shares two daughters, Frankie, eight, and ten-year-old Olive with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"[Harper's] always loved playing with your girls because they're such adorable little girls," Victoria remarked, adding: "Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls." Who knew!

