Harper Beckham rocks super chic velvet dress - and it's so Victoria

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham is a very well-dressed eleven year old, and it comes as no surprise, seeing as her mother Victoria is a fashion designer and her father has multiple modelling contacts with designer brands.

READ: Victoria Beckham made a hilarious confession about Harper's 'finest fashion moment' - and you won't believe it

We love seeing what the youngest Beckham child wears, and at the weekend, Harper went to a Rosalía concert with VB, wearing a fabulous black velvet dress in the picture the former Spice Girl uploaded.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

The dress had puff sleeves and a ruched neckline and looked uber cute! In fact, it's the kind of style that Victoria would have worn back in the day. After all, she did make the little black dress a key item in her wardrobe during the 90s.

MORE: Harper Beckham rocks floor-length dress at PFW - did you spot her trainers?

If you fancy treating your daughter/niece/little sister to something like this, check out our lookalike for the Harper vibe.

Harper with La Rosalía

We last saw Harper on Victoria's Instagram last week, where she was enjoying the half-term holidays. Dad David, alongside Victoria, and her brother Cruz, 17, went on a magical trip to Disney.

Get the look!

Velvet Glitter Dress, £24, Marks & Spencer

Fashion mogul Victoria shared a variety of incredible snaps of their visit and they looked to be having the best time.

Harper and Victoria at Disney

We couldn't help but smile over Harper and her mother twinning as they posed outside the famous castle. They both wore black leggings, black T-shirts, and trainers, wore their hair tied back and of course, both donned Minnie Mouse ears! Had to be done. Totally adorable.

MORE: Harper Beckham wears sweetest dress to pay respects to The Queen

The family proved they are just like everyone else when it comes to getting excited over the magical theme park. One video in particular sees Harper incredibly excited over the parade, whilst Cruz looked less impressed. How funny!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.