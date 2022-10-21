Victoria Beckham and Harper twin in matching leggings - and it's total goals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's currently the half-term holidays for many celebrities and that means a plethora of fun-filled days out! David and Victoria Beckham decided to get in on the action and treat their two youngest children, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper Beckham, to a magical trip to Disney. How cool?

The pair shared a variety of incredible snaps of their visit and they looked to be having the best time.

WATCH: Harper and Cruz scream as they take on Splash Mountain

We couldn't help but smile over Harper and her mother twinning as they posed outside the famous castle. They both wore black leggings, black T-shirts, and trainers, both wore their hair tied back and of course, both donned Minnie Mouse ears! Had to be done. Adorable!

This isn't the first time the pair have twinned. Back in August, Victoria shared a lovely snap of her summer holidays, and in one picture, she cosied up to her daughter Harper on a tennis court, and the pair were both wearing matching tennis dresses - from the former Spice Girl's line with Reebok of course.

Victoria and Harper in Disneyland

The family proved they are just like everyone else when it comes to getting excited over the magical theme park. One video in particular sees Harper incredibly excited over the parade, whilst Cruz looks less impressed.

The Beckham family had the best time!

Another sees Harper react to being on the Splash Mountain ride alongside her footballer dad and brother.

Captioning a selection of photos, David wrote: "Special Memories @disney, we missed you @romeobeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham.. Thank you @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven for a special few days.

VB echoed David's sentiments, saying: "Kisses from Disney World!!! I love you @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven missing you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham."

