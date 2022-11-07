Harper Beckham's pastel puffer jacket is the cutest coat we've ever seen - literally

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham looked majorly cute on Romeo Beckham's Instagram at the weekend. The siblings posed in an adorable shot as they watched the fireworks, cuddled up together. How sweet?

In the snap, Harper can be seen dressed casually, wearing a super cute pastel puffer jacket, in a lovely sky blue colour. So chic!

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

Puffer jackets are always big news when the weather gets colder, and we aren't surprised the 11-year-old has chosen one like this. We aren't sure where it's from but we found a fab high street alternative; keep scrolling!

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter has had some incredible fashion moments recently. Just last week, little Harper celebrated Halloween in style, rocking a fabulous angel outfit.

Harper looked so chic in her baby blue jacket

Proud VB shared a brief video on her Instagram Stories showing her only daughter looking back at the camera.

Get the look!

Printed quilted coat, £25.99, Mango

The youngster wore a gorgeous white dress, which she perfectly paired with white fluffy angel wings and a matching halo. She also chose to match her look with her trick or treating bucket, which was also white.

Harper dressed as an angel at Halloween

"Turn around and just smile at me," Victoria can be heard instructing her daughter in the clip, which Harper perfectly does.

Harper and Isabela Grutman

A few days before that, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a series of pictures of her family with Isabela Grutman. Harper appeared in the bank of snaps, and in one shot, she was wearing a totally cute baby blue dress that was designed with a drop waist, a pleated hem and was adorned with a delicate rose print.

Harper also carried a pink bag that could be seen dangling on her shoulder, and wore her honey-coloured hair straight. She even sported a white manicure. On point!

