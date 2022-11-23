Candice Swanepoel wows in cut-out mini dress in teasing new post The Victoria's Secret model looked sensational

Candice Swanepoel left little to the imagination when she teased a "special" announcement on Tuesday.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram where she posed in a revealing white dress that nearly exposed her chest due to its slinky, almost see-through fabric. Teasing an announcement, Candice captioned several photos: "On Fridays we wear white. Celebrating something special… coming soon…"

WATCH: Candice Swanepoel welcomes second child

Candice's frock highlighted her long legs thanks to its mini length and showcased her toned abs and tiny waist through a large cut-out section across her stomach.

The minimal design showed off much of her body, with an asymmetric neckline exposing a hint of her decolletage.

Candice posed against a white wall and showed off her best angles to the camera while pouting her lips. Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Are you an angel? Yep, you are literally."

A second said: "Hottest woman on the planet." A third added: "Goddess. Goddess, Goddess!!!" And a fourth wrote: "Absolutely magnificent."

Candice is used to receiving compliments from her army of followers, especially when she shares photos of herself modeling bikinis from her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Candice caused a stir in her revealing white dress

Earlier this month, she caused a stir in a black, high-rise swimsuit which she teamed with a patterned kimono and a pair of white, ankle-wrap flats, wearing her blonde hair down in voluminous beach waves.

In October, Candice left fans in awe when she shared a series of pictures for the launch of her new resort collection.

The South African model-turned-swimwear designer looked beautiful posing in a brown geo-print triangle bikini with matching low-rise bottoms that featured a high-leg cut.

Candice often wows fans with her swimwear photos

The 34-year-old's swimwear collection, which she launched in 2018, brands itself as "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach," and is "influenced by nature and inspired by the female form".

Candice has also worked to ensure that the brand is sustainable, with the aim to "reduce the environmental impact of our production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and refining our manufacturing processes".

