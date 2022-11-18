Billie Eilish stuns wearing netted dress in the rain for latest fragrance launch The Grammy winner launched Eilish No. 2

Billie Eilish sent her fans into meltdown when she shared several stunning photos of herself dripping wet on Thursday.

The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram to promote her latest fragrance, Eilish No. 2, and she looked phenomenal in the images. Billie pulled several seductive poses for the camera while wearing eye-catching ensembles in a pitch-black downpour.

One look saw Billie dressed in a sheer, netted dress while sitting on the rain-soaked ground with her porcelain skin illuminated despite her dark surroundings.

A second photo sees the singer holding her perfume bottle close to her face, with her wet hair expertly placed with her bangs framing her piercing blue eyes.

A third image shows the singer in a black shirt which she has only buttoned to her navel, exposing her black bra with beads of water cascading down her chest.

Sharing her excitement over the launch, Billie wrote: "Guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! on billieeilishfragrances.com!!!!!!!!!!"

Billie wowed fans with her promotional images

She added: "I couldn't be happier with every piece of this. I'm beyond excited for you to have it."

Fans were blown away by Billie's appearance, with one responding: "I died, came back to life and died again." A second said: "OH MY GOSH! My jaw dropped." A third added: "Billie, this is stunning."

Billie wants her scent to give fans a 'wet feeling'

Speaking of her new scent, Billie said in a statement: "I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2.

"We started with the original 'Eilish' elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling."

Billie's perfume bottle was designed to look like the chest, neck, and collarbone — her favorite body parts

She also said she "wanted to convey a feeling of her sensual side and being drenched in these notes, worn to envelop the skin".

Vegan, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients, Eilish No. 2 is available now, priced $72, through BillieEilishFragrances.com.

