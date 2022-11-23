Cindy Crawford looks disco-ready in iridescent party dress The model looked as youthful as ever

Cindy Crawford has a cluster of brands under her runway-ready belt – so it makes perfect sense that she set up her own. The nineties supermodel shot a campaign for her beauty brand Meaningful Beauty and of course, she dominates the set as per.

Cindy, 56, posed up a storm in an iridescent midi dress featuring a wrap silhouette, a glitter-clad purple sheen, long sleeves, a V-neckline, side ruched detailing and a front-slit skirt. She paired the party-ready number with some barely-there silver heels, letting all eyes fall upon her shimmering attire.

The model twirled in the studio, allowing her sunkissed locks to float across her sparkling front. She opted for a deep glamour glow consisting of a velvety skin tone, a dusting of blush, a light smoky eye and a nude lip.

The mother-of-two took to social media to share the clip with fans online. She captioned the post: "BTS with @meaningfulbeauty," adding a disco ball and purple love heart emoji.

Cindy Crawford glittered on set

Of course, Cindy's friends and followers couldn't help but gush over her ever-flawless appearance. "Queen of all supermodels," one wrote, while another said: "So beautiful Cindy." A third added: "You go girl," and a fourth noted: "My all-time favourite model!"

Nothing quite compares to an all-black-everything moment – something Cindy well aware of. The supermodel graced the scene at Loewe's star-studded dinner party last week, looking exquisite in head-to-toe black.

The star rocked the shimmering number

Cindy slipped into a satin midi skirt which she paired with a sharp blazer and satin blouse. She completed her evening attire by stepping out in a pair of point-toe, heeled black boots and tights while arming herself with Loewe's iconic puzzle bag in black.

The star was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber for the evening. Kaia, who has followed in her mother's modeling footsteps, looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek black sleeveless midi dress boasting a sateen finish and a high neckline. The number, also crafted by Loewe, was teamed with some black slingback heels for a truly mesmerizing look.

