Nicole Scherzinger shimmies in seriously beautiful backless dress

They say that all that glitters is not gold – but Nicole Scherzinger's latest looks begs to differ. The former Pussycat Dolls singer boogied the night away in a stunning backless gown by British designer Julien Macdonald with a host of celebrity friends.

For the playful moment, Nicole glittered in the gown that featured a gold sequin-clad exterior, long sleeves, a floor-length train and a striking backless detail. A pair of coordinating platform gold heels quite literally elevated The Masked Singer star's look which exuded Hollywood glamour.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger dances in a backless gold dress with celebrity friends

Nicole wore her cascading raven hair down loose and tied partially back in a princess-style half-up-half-down 'do. A dramatic side-swept fold of hair shaped her beautified face, which boasted a rich beauty blend.

A flawless complexion, a defined brow, bronzed contouring, a nude lip and a flutter of thick mascara accentuated the star's naturally striking facial features.

Nicole Scherzinger stunned in gold

The star showed off her iconic dance moves inside an elevator with her star-studded ensemble that included Luke Evans, Beverley Knight, LeAnn Rimes and Olly Murs. She shared a clip of the event via her social media for her fans to enjoy, which was captioned: "No one fights like Gaston, douses lights like Gaston…No one does the cuff it challenge like Gaston! @thereallukeevans."

The star showed off a radiant beauty blend

"This is next level incredible!!!" one user wrote, while designer Julien Macdonald said: "Looking amazing." Actress Jenna Dewan added: "Loveeeee it," and Luke Evans himself penned: "That was very fun xxx."

Nicole shared another series of glammed-up images of her outfit via her Instagram, showcasing her iridescent dress in detail. She sassily wrote: "Her Name Is Nicole."

It is fair to say if looks could kill, Nicole's sartorial prowess would have us floored. The Don't Cha hitmaker served up a seriously stunning look earlier this month, rocking an edgy velvet mini-dress adorned with opulent checkerboard mesh detailing. Featuring a romantic ruched bodice, structured 70s-inspired shoulders and a sweetheart neckline, the 44-year-old star beguiled in her plush micro dress.

