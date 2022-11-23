Holly Willoughby rocks lace mini dress amid This Morning absence

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit even though This Morning wasn't airing due to the World Cup TV schedule.

Even so, Holly took to her feed, sharing a snap of herself wearing a stunning navy blue, lace Sandro dress with a super cute Peter Pan style collar. The dress in question costs £230.30 and all sizes are currently available. Hoorah!

Holly captioned the shot: "Little reminder that @thismorning isn’t on today… but filming a little festive fun for a future show… Christmas is on! #hwstyle. Dress by @sandroparis."

We can't wait for this festive show, bring it on!

The Dancing on Ice star also wore a stunning pair of high heels from Manolo Blahnik - the Hangisi, the same style that Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and the City.

Short dress with Peter Pan collar, £230.30, Sandro

This is the second time this week that the star has opted for a Peter Pan style collar. On Monday evening, the blonde beauty shared a stunning snap of herself wearing a pair of silk pyjamas with the same statement detail at the neck.

Get the look!

Sister Jane mini tea dress with embroidered collar in black velvet with sparkles, £84, ASOS

The mother-of-three's pyjamas were from one of her favourite designer stores, Rixo, and cost £225. Holly's stylist, Danielle Whiteman, gave her expert tips on why these PJs are ideal for your wardrobe. They are simply divine for an evening out or just perfect if you want to take some vintage glamour to bed (dual usage = great for cost per wear)."

She added: "I love Rixo’s eye for detail, from the lace trimmed collar to the fastenings. These really are a splurge, but I truly believe they’re worth it…they are just sooo dreamy."

