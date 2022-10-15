Candice Swanepoel launches new swimwear collection with stunning pictures

Candice Swanepoel left fans in awe on Saturday when she shared a series of pictures for the launch of her new resort collection.

MORE: Candice Swanepoel shows off growing baby bump in bikini holiday snaps

The South African model-turned-swimwear designer posed in a brown geo-print triangle bikini with matching low-rise bottoms that featured a high-leg cut. She sat with her legs open in the butterfly pose next to a wooden door with her hair tousled and tucked up into a high bun.

Loading the player...

WATCH:Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in bikini during Maldives holiday

In another snap she wore the same bottoms with a long-sleeved cropped rashguard in the same print.

"NEW Resort collection launched today! @tropicofc #peachperfect #geo," she captioned the post which saw her posing in what appeared to be a coastal meadow.

Fans loved the look with one writing: "This print and meadow are the best. Congrats again on an amazing collection."

Her swimwear collection, Tropic Of C, brands itself as "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach," and is "influenced by nature and inspired by the female form". It was launched in 2018.

Candice wowed fans with the picture

The bikini bottoms retail for $80 and are billed as a "low-rise bottom with minimal back coverage".

The fixed triangle top features "adjustable straps that attach and cross at the back, or can be tied around the neck," and retails for $85. The rashguard is $150 and has an "underwire that sits right below the bust and features an open back with closure".

Candice has also worked to ensure that the brand is sustainable, with the aim to "reduce the environmental impact of our production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and refining our manufacturing processes."

The 33-year-old model is known for her work with Victoria's Secret after becoming one of their lingerie models in 2010.

She has two sons, Ariel and Anaca, whom she welcomed with her former partner.

She most recently posed with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for the launch of Kim Kardashian's new Skims line.