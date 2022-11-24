Lady Marina Windsor surprises in top hat while celebrating famous friend's birthday The socialite looked pretty in pink

Considering her glittering socialite status, it comes as no surprise that Lady Marina Windsor surrounds herself with A-lister acquaintances. The older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor dressed up in a hot pink concoction to celebrate a famous friend's birthday – and she looked sublime doing so.

Lady Marina, 30, sported a fuchsia pink velvet jacket which she paired with a raspberry-coloured top hot and heart-shaped, pink sunglasses. She smiled for a sweet snap as she embraced her good friend, actress Emma Appleton, for a wholesome photograph together.

Emma, who has starred in series such as Everything I Know About Love and Pistol, served her usual cool-girl charm. She donned a green Barbour-style jacket layered over Stella McCartney's adored 'Kind Intarsia Jumper,' which retails at £925, and a black bucket hat - contrasting Lady Marina's ultra-feminine Barbiecore aesthetic.

The two were seated in an outdoor area lined with benches and gazebos, where they enjoyed an afternoon out with friends.

Lady Marina Windsor looked picture perfect in pink

Marina shared the image via her social media, taking to Instagram Stories to post the picture. She captioned the post: "Haaapppy Birthday gorgeous person @emmajappleton."

Although she's less frequently spotted out and about, Lady Marina knows how to pack a punch for a rare public appearance. The star attended an evening soiree back in September alongside her sister Lady Amelia – and the duo channelled very different aesthetics for the occasion.

The socialite was spotted with actress Emma Appleton

Lady Marina sported a striking frock featuring an ombre sunset backdrop with the shadow of wild foliage sprawling across it. The eye-catching number boasted a high neckline, short sleeves and a floor-length silhouette, in addition to a twee ruffle trim.

Marina's pal Emma is also something of a fashion darling and is regularly seen at the hottest fashion events in town. The star has brands under her designer-clad belt including Longchamp, Stella McCartney, Queens of Archive, Yves Saint Laurent and Cinta The Label.

