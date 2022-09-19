Lady Marina Windsor makes rare appearance in modest dress for Queen's funeral The royal looked demure for the occasion

Lady Marina Windsor, 30, was one of the two thousand people in attendance at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

The rarely seen royal looked elegant in a long sleeve black dress featuring a rich black hue and a rounded neckline. She paired it with her favourite accessory - a gold chain pendant boasting small gold disc details. Lady Marina's hair was styled down loose, letting her straightened auburn locks cascade down her front.

It's quite a departure from Lady Marina's normally casual look and in recent times we've seen her sport flared jeans, festival-ready tank tops and a 70s-style blouse.

Lady Marina Windsor was joined at Her Majesty's funeral by members of her family, including her mother and father the Earl and Countess of St Andrews and her sister Lady Amelia Windsor.

Lady Marina, top left, was seated beside her younger sister Lady Amelia

Lady Amelia looked enchanting in an eighties-style dress which she teamed with some patent black brogues and a custom mourning veil. Unlike her sister, Lady Marina opted not to don the traditional netted headwear piece.

The funeral was a formal state event and took place at Westminster Abbey. The special service was conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Lady Marina's sister Lady Amelia looked beautiful in a sleek black number

At the end of the service there was a two-minute silence and the national anthem drew the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm.

As well as senior members of the royal family such as the new King Charles III, The Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, other royalty from across the globe were in attendance. European monarchs, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and former Queen Beatrix paid their respects.

Lady Marina is a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry

After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on 8 September at her home, Balmoral, in Scotland. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 70 years. The sad news came 517 days after the death of the Queen's beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

