Lady Marina Windsor stuns in striking dress for rare appearance The older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor looks radiant

Lady Marina Windsor joined a star-studded guest list as she stepped out to attend day five of Wimbledon 2022. The 29-year-old made a rare public appearance looking beautiful in a printed dress that we would love to see hanging in our own wardrobes.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor wears a divine tutu for Paris Dior show

Prince Harry’s cousin sported a striking printed dress featuring a multi-coloured floral print with a psychedelic infusion, a V-neckline, a painterly watercolour effect, a ribbon tie-waist, short flutter sleeves, sweet button-down detailing, a midi length and ruched shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

She clasped a golden clutch bag for all her Wimbledon essentials, which was complemented by a delicate gold chain necklace around her neck.

LOOK: Lady Marina Windsor shares rare family snap to kick off 2022

The brunette beauty wore her long tresses down loose and held in place by a retro pair of sunset orange sunglasses.

Lady Marina looked radiant in florals

Lady Marina opted for a natural beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, gently brushed brows, some softly bronzed eyeshadow and a flick of mascara.

She was joined by a star-studded guest list at Wimbledon

A large chain bracelet, chunky gold hoop earrings and a large silver ring added a touch of youthful quirkiness to her charming summer frock look.

Lady Marina and her sister Lady Amelia are ultra stylish

The royal was joined by Princess Michael of Kent, who looked elegant in an all-white ensemble including a wide brim hat, a cream-coloured jacket and a white pashmina.

Lady Marina’s younger sister Lady Amelia Windsor has become something of a fashion It-girl, gracing swanky events in style like her older sibling. She attended the first birthday party of Baja-Nihon restaurant Los Mochis in Notting Hill on Wednesday night, donning a striped blue sleeveless tank top from Brora and some dark wash denim jeans featuring a high-waisted fit.

She completed her look with a pair of vibrant trainers, opting for a natural makeup look to complement her sporty aesthetic.

LOOK: Lady Amelia Windsor is a boho babe in waistcoat and jeans

Lady Amelia was joined by a host of celebrities for the sophisticated bash, including Made In Chelsea stars Oliver Proudlock and Louise Thompson as well as influencer Emma Louise Connolly.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.