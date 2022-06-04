Lady Amelia Windsor is a boho babe in waistcoat and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor fully embraced a boho babe aesthetic during a Cornish getaway earlier this week. The 26-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry assembled a vintage-inspired outfit during her stay, taking to social media to share the lovely look.

Lady Amelia sported a pale beige suede waistcoat with unique floral and twine embroidery. The sleeveless item was fastened by a single button across the chest, allowing a glimpse of a black crop top to peek through the beautiful one-off garment.

The royal styled the waistcoat with a pristine pair of high-waisted white jeans with silver button-down detailing and frayed hems. She completed her outfit with a pair of beige suede Chelsea boots that complemented her hippie-esque late sixties waistcoat.

The blonde beauty wore her sandy tresses down and opted for a natural beauty blend, consisting of a radiant complexion, defined brow, rosy blush and a nude lip.

Lady Amelia shared the look with fans via Instagram. She captioned the serene clip: "Quelques pots de fleurs," with a flower emoji, which translates to: "A few pots of flowers."

Fans and friends adored the post and marvelled at Lady Amelia's sartorial finesse. "Gorgeous," one commented with a string of sparkle emojis. Another said: "A charm," while a third penned: "Epitome of perfection." A fourth agreed, adding: "Beautiful."

Love Lady Amelia's retro aesthetic? We've found just the piece for you to help you emulate her throwback ensemble that will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Lady Amelia posed on some stairs in front of Chapel House, a historic boutique hotel in Penzance, showing off the building's gorgeous Georgian architecture. It appears that she is enjoying some downtime before the Queen's long-awaited Jubilee celebrations that commenced on Thursday.

