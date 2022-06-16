Lady Amelia Windsor’s floral frock is her most beautiful yet Prince Harry’s cousin looked breathtaking

Lady Amelia Windsor’s summer style archive is never-ending – and we are certainly not complaining. The 26-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry attended the star-studded Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London – in quite possibly her most beautiful look to date.

The blonde beauty sported an ankle-length off-the-shoulder dress featuring a corset-like bodice, ruched layered of layered fabric, a striking floral print and a tropical colour palette of lime green, salmon pink, cream and sunflower yellow.

She completed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of chunky pink heels boasting a sumptuous raspberry brocade finish and open-toe. A simple gold chain adorned her neck, which was teamed with a gold bracelet, infusing the ensemble with a dose of timeless glamour.

Lady Amelia wore her blonde hair down in a modest straightened style and opted for a natural makeup glow, letting her exquisite dress speak for itself. A cherry red lip, radiant complexion and a dusting of bronzed contour made for the prettiest beauty blend.

Lady Amelia looked divine in the dress

Lady Amelia was joined at the event by a wide-ranging array of stars including Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham’s model girlfriend Mia Regan, Nick Grimshaw, Matt Healy and Charli Howard to name a few.

The star opted for a colourful look for the star-studded event

The star recently fully embraced a boho babe aesthetic during a Cornish getaway. Lady Amelia assembled a pale beige suede waistcoat with unique floral and twine embroidery. The sleeveless item was fastened by a single button across the chest, allowing a glimpse of a black crop top to peek through the beautiful one-off garment.

The royal styled the waistcoat with a pristine pair of high-waisted white jeans with silver button-down detailing and frayed hems. She completed her outfit with a pair of beige suede Chelsea boots that complemented her hippie-esque late sixties waistcoat.

