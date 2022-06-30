Lady Amelia Windsor surprises in jeans and tank top for swanky outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor swapped her Glastonbury get-up for something a little more composed as she attended the first birthday party of Baja-Nihon restaurant Los Mochis in Notting Hill on Wednesday night. Prince Harry’s cousin looked laid back yet chic in a tank top and jeans as she graced the star-studded scene in West London.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor wears a divine tutu for Paris Dior show

Lady Amelia, 26, donned a striped blue sleeveless tank top from Brora and some dark wash denim jeans featuring a high-waisted fit as she stepped out for the occasion. She completed her look with a pair of colourful trainers, opting for a natural beauty blend to complement her sporty aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The blonde beauty wore a simple yet chunky gold chain necklace and a handful of eye-catching bracelets to jazz up her low-key ensemble. She wore her golden tresses down loose and showcases a post-festival sun-kissed glow.

LOOK: Lady Amelia Windsor is a boho babe in waistcoat and jeans

Lady Amelia was joined by a host of celebrities for the sophisticated bash, including Made In Chelsea stars Oliver Proudlock and Louise Thompson as well as influencer Emma Louise Connolly.

Lady Amelia looked lovely in blue

Love Lady Amelia’s sumptuous tank top? We’ve had a dig and found it just for you – plus it’s in the sale, so it would almost be rude not to – right?

Prince Harry's cousin radiated cool-girl energy

This cotton knit tank in shades of navy and bluebell is crafted from 100% cotton and can be paired with jeans to craft a sweet summer ensemble.

Stripe Cotton Knit Tank Top, £45 was £79, Brora

The star recently attended the star-studded Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London – in quite possibly her most beautiful look to date. She slipped on an archival ankle-length dress from Vivienne Westwood featuring the brand's signature corset-like bodice, an off-the-shoulder cut, ruched layers of fabric, a striking floral print and a tropical colour palette of lime green, salmon pink, cream and sunflower yellow.

READ: 8 royals who have surprised us with their tattoos and body art - see photos

The Edinburgh University graduate completed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of chunky pink heels boasting a sumptuous raspberry brocade finish and open-toe. A simple gold chain adorned her neck, which was teamed with a gold bracelet, infusing the ensemble with a dose of timeless glamour.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.