Abbey Clancy looks phenomenal in velvet corset dress for new photo

We would love to raid Abbey Clancy's wardrobe for the day – and the mother-of-four has done it again with her latest envy-inducing Instagram post.

The model, who raises children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three with husband Peter Crouch, looked sensational in a black velvet corset dress by AADNEVIK, giving us serious Christmas party inspiration. Abbey exuded glamour in the bodycon number from the Norwegian designer, which boasted a low-cut square neckline with a lace scalloped trim.

Lace-up ribbon detailing ran down the front of the structured bodice, enhancing her model figure to perfection. The gorgeous party-ready look boasted a midi-length skirt with a thigh-high split running up the right-hand side.

Looking picture perfect as ever, Abbey wore her hair in tousled, bedhead waves and showcased a matte beauty look with a soft taupe lip.

Abbey Clancy looked beautiful in a lace-up corset dress

She wrote: "Last night in the dress of dreams @aadnevikofficial,"tagging her stylist Danni in the post.

The image was met with cries of "Stunning", "Gorgeous" and "oh, stop it" from her admiring fans. One penned: "Looking stunning Abbey, you are so beautiful."

Peter Crouch's model wife was a vision in velvet

Abbey recently unveiled her new "winter blonde" hair makeover – and it went down a storm with her online following.

Posing in a simple black top to showcase her tumbling mane of perfect curls, the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant turned judge revealed her fresh cut and colour in all its glory.

"Hair looks absolutely fabulous," one fan commented, while another declared: "Stunning as always."

