Abbey Clancy's pristine family mansion that husband Peter Crouch has no say over

Abbey Clancy is on our screens, hosting Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes, where she explores the most amazing pads of the stars, but her own home with husband Peter Crouch and four kids is pretty impressive itself!

The footballer and model reside in Surrey with their four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, and their home is the perfect family haven.

The couple invited The Times into their grand home and Abbey admitted: "I’m a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go."

Does Pete ever have a say in the gorgeous interiors? It's a flat no from Abbey. She even revealed a shocking story from when they first met.

© Getty Peter is not allowed to choose the property's decor

"When I met Pete, he didn't even have bedding on his bed. Not even a pillow case. He didn’t think there was anything wrong with that," she revealed.

It features everything from its own cinema room to an impressive home office, and Abbey has previously described the garden as "magical" and "peaceful".

It's not all been plain sailing though, as they suffered a flood during lockdown believed to have cost approximately £80,000 in damages, but now it has been repaired it is more stunning than ever before. Take a look around...

Abbey and Peter's hallway

Abbey recently shared a photo in their hallway. It features wooden parquet flooring with light grey walls and white wooden panelled doors. The staircase is made of grey marble, with a black metal bannister.

Abbey and Peter's living room

Abbey revealed their picture-perfect lounge with a chic mirror selfie. The vast room has a large paisley rug, huge windows and a TV on the wall. The star loves her pale furniture despite the risk it runs with her kids!

Abbey shared this selfie on Instagram

Abbey and Peter's children's playroom

Is this the most stylish playroom you've ever seen? Abbey revealed all on Instagram while posing alongside her daughter. The colourful space is now one of Abbey's fave rooms.

The family have a large playroom

Abbey and Peter's bedroom

The couple have a HUGE bed

On Mother's Day, Abbey posted a photo of herself with her four children in her bedroom. It features white walls with a huge bed and extra tall headboard, framed in black. There is also a bedside table with a large lamp.

Abbey's walk-in wardrobe

No celeb home is complete without a walk-in wardrobe

Model Abbey has her own walk-in wardrobe, featuring cream walls and floors and a large mirror. The cream wardrobes have two drawers underneath each rail.

Peter's office

Peter in his minimalist office

Footballer Peter has his very own home office featuring a large wooden desk with a stainless-steel lamp and a black chair. He also has a football-printed board and trophy on his desk.

Abbey and Peter's garden

The family enjoy lots of time in their garden

As well as their pool, Abbey and Peter have a home BBQ and an outdoor dining table for entertaining guests. There is also a child's swing in the background.

Abbey and Peter's pool

Summers in the Clancy/Crouch household are amazing with an outdoor pool

Outside, the family also have their own swimming pool. Abbey often decorates the house for the family's birthdays, and this post showing balloons for her daughter's birthday revealed that the house also has sash windows with white framing.