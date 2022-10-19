Abbey Clancy just wore the £45 winter coat you always wanted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy has a curated line with F&F at Tesco and we are obsessed with all the items she has come up with so far.

On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four rocked shared a stunning photograph of herself wearing the brand's 'Heringbone Double Breasted Formal Black Coat' which costs just £45. The style looks so expensive, so we were astounded with the price. All sizes are currently available but for how long is anyone's guess.

Behind the scenes: Abbey Clancy

The 36-year-old has been modelling for the brand for quite some time now, and last month even posed with herself and her daughter, Liberty.

In the snap, both mother and daughter looked stunning, with their blonde hair in loose waves. They both looked like twins, don't you think? We especially loved what the pair were wearing. They rocked Breton striped jumpers and jeans and looked totally ready for the colder months.

Abbey, who is married to former footballer Peter Crouch, wrote alongside the stylish snaps: "Me and my girl. Loved shooting this campaign with @fandfclothing." The brand also shared the same pictures and wrote: "Getting cosy with @abbeyclancy, Liberty and F & F. Introducing our new collection of family fashion."

Abbey's coat:

F&F Heringbone Double Breasted Formal Black Coat, £45, Next

The model previously spoke to HELLO! about her dress sense and her eldest daughter, Sophia. She said: "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready."

Talking about her style evolution, she said: "As a girl who grew up in Liverpool I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more less is more, rather than more is more now."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page